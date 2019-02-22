The best Fitbit Versa bands and accessories

Fitbit may offer lots of great fitness-focused devices, but we love the Fitbit Versa for an all-day wear smartwatch that'll keep tabs on your workouts, as well as offering up apps and notifications to your wrist in style.

There are a few different customization options for your Fitbit Versa, from the different shades of metal body on offer, as well as the straps.

But you're bound to get bored of whichever you choose, so we've collected together our favorite straps, including those from Fitbit, third-party sellers and the best Fitbit headphones created by the brand.

These are products that we haven't had in our test labs, but based on our experts' opinion and knowledge of the most reputable brands around, we think these are worth looking at.

Our selections, ranked from cheapest to most expensive, take into account online reviews, brand reputation, product capability or unique features to help you pick through the maze of choices available to you.

Image Credit: Caseflex (Image: © Fitbit)

1. Silicone sport wristband from Caseflex

A great selection of colors in swim-friendly silicone

Cheap

Good quality buckle

Great choice of colors

Won't last as long as Fitbit straps

There are hundreds of different Fitbit Versa straps to choose from on Amazon, but many might give you a great choice of colors and really fall down in the quality department - trust us, we're talking from experience.

The key to buying anything strap - or anything else for that matter - on Amazon is to have a really good read of the reviews and ignore any that seem obviously fake.

We've tried a fair few third party straps and the simple, silicone ones on offer from Caseflex are some of our favorite, there's a great choice of colors, including purple, dark red and orange, the silicone seems to be suited to sensitive skin and the buckle is of a high quality for such an affordable accessory.

Image Credit: CAVN

2. Tempered glass screen protector from CAVN

Slim armor for your Versa's screen

Very cheap

Adds minimal bulk

Doesn't protect the body

Quite basic

You might not think of a Fitbit as something that needs a screen protector, but in fact it can be every bit as susceptible to damage as your phone’s screen, especially if you’re waving it around while exercising.

So a screen protector is useful and while there are a number of options, including some quite bulky full-body protectors, this simple option from CAVN will probably be enough for most users.

It’s made from tempered glass and designed to be water-proof, scratch-resistant and ultra-clear, which coupled with its slim design that only covers the screen means you should barely notice it’s there – but you’ll be very thankful that it is next time your Versa has an accident.

Image Credit: Hagibis

3. Fitbit Versa 2 in 1 Charging Dock from Hagibis

Charges your Versa while holding your phone

A 2-in-1 dock

Orients your phone so you can watch videos

Doesn't charge your phone

Plastic construction

The Fitbit Versa comes with a dock in the box, but that’s only designed to fit the Versa. This alternative charging dock from Hagibis can also hold a smartphone at the same time.

Note that we said ‘hold’ rather than ‘charge’, because this only charges the Versa, but the design ensures that both phone and Fitbit are oriented in a way that makes it easy to see their screens, so you can comfortably watch videos on your phone while it’s on the dock.

It has anti-slip pads to keep it in place, it can charge your Fitbit without removing the strap (and without scratching your tracker) and it could make for a perfect addition to your desk or nightstand.

Image Credit: Fitbit (Image: © Fibit)

4. Stainless steel with black metal links strap from Fitbit

A stylish choice for subtle cool points

Looks great

High quality

Expensive

Won't wear well in the pool

If the horween leather straps from Fitbit don't appeal to you, try one of the brand's stainless steel options instead. We love this matte black stainless steel strap with links, which instantly ups the cool style points of the Versa, transforming it from gym buddy and smartwatch to high-end accessory instantly.

Granted it's more expensive that silicone options or third party straps, but it's going to be fantastic quality and you're investing in an item of jewellery more than just an accessory.

Image Credit: HUMENN (Image: © Fitbit)

5. Silicone sport wristband from HUMENN

A great option for sports

Great for the gym

Huge selection of colors

Not as high quality as Fitbit straps

If you prefer to wear a leather or stainless steel strap with your Fitbit Versa during the day, you're still going to need a sweat-proof and pool-friendly option for when you workout and for a reliable but cheap option we recommend this strap from HUMENN.

It comes in a range of colours and has a sporty look that's similar to the style of some Apple Watch straps. Costing peanuts it might not match up to Fitbit's straps in terms of quality, but for a quick switch out for your workouts, it's a solid option.

Image Credit: Fitbit (Image: © Fitbit Versa)

6. Fitbit Versa midnight blue leather strap from Fitbit

A classy shade that'll see you from day to night

High Fitbit quality

Subtle color

Pricey

Unlike other wearable brands, Fitbit offers up a huge range of additional straps and accessories for its products. And as it's one of the newest - and most stylish - of the Fitbit range yet, there are plenty of Versa straps directly from the brand you can choose from.

The main choice of materials are classic, which is a sporty silicone, horween leather and stainless steel. We recommend you opt for a Versa with the classic silicone strap to start with because it'll wear better when you're at the gym or in the shower, but invest in a leather strap for special occasions or for workwear.

There are lots of colors to choose from, but the midnight blue is a firm favorite because it's a little less sporty-looking than the black and adds a hint of style to the rounded 'sqircle' look of the Versa.

Image Credit: Fitbit (Image: © Fibit)

7. Fitbit Flyer headphones

Headphones designed to be your Versa's BFF

Designed specially for Fitbit smartwatches

Expensive

Fitbit has made a pair of headphones specially for the Fitbit Ionic and luckily they work well with the Versa too.

Fitbit claims the headphones are sweatproof, which makes them comfortable to wear during workouts. If you're looking for a pair of Bluetooth headsets we can definitely recommend, be sure to check out our full guide of the best running headphones right now.