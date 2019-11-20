The best dash cam captures a top Black Friday bundle deal

The Nextbase 522GW is our best dash cam in the world right now, and it's just got even better thanks to this excellent Black Friday bundle deal from Very.
With the ability to capture Full HD video footage at 60fps, or QHD quality video at 30fps, you'll be safe in the knowledge that the Nextbase 522GW is capturing events with crystal-clear video.
The 3-inch HD touchscreen display allows for easy navigation of the interface, and with a 140 degree field of view, this front-facing camera can see what's happening in the surrounding lanes, as well as in yours.
Nextbase 522GW bundle:
£219.99 £159.99 at Very.co.uk
Grab the top-rated Nextbase 522GW dash cam with rear camera and you'll also bag yourself a 32GB memory card and a carry case, saving £60 in the process. It will ensure your car is well covered in the event of an accident or incident on the road.
View Deal
- There are plenty of Black Friday deals available right now
- And we'll see more deals arrive on Cyber Monday 2019
- The best cheap dash cam deals
You're getting more than just a dash cam
You also get a rear window camera, which can capture crucial footage if you are rear-ended.
That's not all though, as you also get a 32GB microSD card and a carry case thrown in to this bundle, saving you £60 in total.
Considering the 522GW is £149.99 on its own, you're basically paying just £10 for the second camera (RRP: £49), case and microSD card - which is a real steal.
TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.