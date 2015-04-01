This tiny fix from Sky will make your life better

Forget the election, forget the Apple Watch and the Galaxy S6, the only news today is that Sky's finally heard the pain of its customers and reversed the order of the planner on the Sky+ box.

Yes, you heard it right, the last thing you recorded will now be at the top of your planner and not accessed by scrolling through umpteen pages of old recordings.

The update arrives amid a sea of other (clearly more complicated but less important) changes including a scheduled tab (fist pump) and a delete all (double fist pump).

There's also better trailers for movies, laudable work with the RNIB on accessibility features and a better eco mode.

But, for now, let's just rejoice about the new world order...

