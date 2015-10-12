Sky bags deal to show new Star Wars film first on TV

Sky has secured a deal with Disney to be the first UK broadcaster to offer Star Wars: The Force Awakens through its paid-for box-office offering.

Star Wars owner Disney and Sky have a longstanding relationship, but the agreement ensures that the UK satellite giant will now offer perhaps the most eagerly-awaited film of the decade first.

The deal, which also includes Pixar films Inside Out and The Good Dinosaur as well as the canon of Marvel Studios superhero films, is a multi-year movies and TV agreement.

And that means you'll be able to watch the first Star Wars in the comfort of your own home around nine months from its December 15 release this year.

Silver screen, silver anniversary

"Sky and Disney have been working together for almost 25 years," said Gary Davey, Sky's Managing Director for Content.

"Our collaboration has continued to grow and the launch of the exclusive Sky Movies Disney channel two years ago has been a huge success.

"This new agreement means our customers can continue to enjoy the biggest blockbusters like Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Inside Out before they are available on any other online subscription service.

"They also get access to a great portfolio of family channels and a growing on-demand library of amazing shows and films which we know they love."