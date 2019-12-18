These amazing last-minute Surface Pro deals are back down to Black Friday prices

Looking for a new computing experience in 2020? These last-minute Surface pro deals can save you hundreds in the run up to Christmas. Microsoft have cut plenty of their Surface Pro 6 deals back down to their Black Friday price tags as we turn the corner to the holidays, with fantastic savings across i5 and i7 specs with plenty of SSD storage to boot. Even better, many of the Surface Pro deals available in the US also contain the Signature Type Cover keyboard included in the price tag - a rare saving on the pricy accessory.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is a lightweight two-in-one laptop with a multi-touch display and powerful quad-core processing under the hood. The 2018 model boasts an impressive 13-hour battery life and 770g - 784g slimline weight - perfect for on the go productivity with a gorgeous design to be proud of. It's a perfect coffee shop companion, and whether you're simply using the device for everyday browsing and work or more hardcore media editing, there are configurations and price points for all scenarios.

While the Pro 7 and Pro X are now widely available, with the Pro 7 even seeing its own discounts in the US and in the UK this week, these Surface Pro 6 deals save you far more cash on a machine that matches up to its younger siblings in design and performance. These Microsoft Surface Pro deals offer far more value for your money than the price tag on the latest model offers, leaving more room for you to pick up some excellent accessories while you're there.

Latest Microsoft Surface Pro deals US

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 | 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, i5 | keyboard | $1,029 $773 at Newegg

At just $773 you're getting a great Surface Pro deal with a keyboard included. Usually sitting at $159 individually, this accessory is rarely accounted for in a Surface Pro price tag. You're getting a 128GB SSD which will be perfect for light work on the go as well as entertainment and document storage.

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 | 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, i5 | keyboard | $1,329.99 $859 at Newegg

This 256GB SSD version of the Surface Pro 6 offers you double the storage for less than $100 more than the models listed above, and includes a keyboard. If you're on the fence about how much space you'll need, we'd recommend going with this one as it's an excellent Surface Pro deal with those specs. You always opt for the $799 version from Best Buy but there's no keyboard included.

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 | 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, i7 | $1,499 $999 at Best Buy

This Surface Pro deal steps things up to an i7 processor for about $150 more. That processor will come in incredibly handy if you're looking to run high-performance apps for media editing or demanding software.

View Deal

Latest Microsoft Surface Pro 6 deals UK

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 | 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, i5 - silver | £879 £699 at Microsoft

Select the specifications above to see your saving from Microsoft.

£699 seems to be the lowest Microsoft are going to push this 128GB i5 build of their Surface Pro 6. This is the price tag it held over Black Friday and as we head into Christmas deals, you'll find the same fantastic cheap Surface Pro deal available today. This spec will easily keep all your entertainment and documents to hand, but if you're looking at any particularly heavy-duty software you'll be using cloud storage or checking out the larger models below.

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 | 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, i5 | £1,149 £749 at Microsoft

Select the specifications above to see your saving from Microsoft.

A step up in storage, this 256GB model is only £50 more than one of half its size this week. That's a fantastic price for an amount of storage that takes you past what's needed for everyday browsing and allows you to really rely on your new Surface Pro 6 for more heavy-duty computing.

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 | 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, i7 | £1,429 £909 at Microsoft

Select the specifications above to see your saving from Microsoft. Upgrade to the i7 processor for a remarkable step up in performance that will run more demanding apps faster than the previous versions. You can save £520 on this model with Microsoft right now, putting it well under £1,000 for a hefty spec.

View Deal

If you're not finding the configuration for you in this selection of deals, we've got plenty of Surface Pro prices to choose from. If you're curious about what Apple have to bring to the tablet, check out our best iPad deals right here. We're also tracking all the latest laptop deals in case you decide to go down a more conventional laptop route.