Stop talking to Google Voice Assistant like a robot with new upgrades at Google IO 2022

Google is introducing new features to its Google Voice Assistant, including Look and Talk, Quick Phrases, and more.

The first major feature, Look and Talk, removes the need to use the "Hey Google" just by looking at the device to unlock it, and then ask the relevant question.

