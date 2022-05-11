Stop talking to Google Voice Assistant like a robot with new upgrades at Google IO 2022

Improvements from making eye-contact to conversational prompts

Google is introducing new features to its Google Voice Assistant, including Look and Talk, Quick Phrases, and more.

The first major feature, Look and Talk, removes the need to use the "Hey Google" just by looking at the device to unlock it, and then ask the relevant question.

  • This story is developing... 
John Loeffler
John Loeffler

John (He/Him) is the US Computing Editor here at TechRadar and he is also a programmer, gamer, activist, and Brooklyn College alum currently living in Brooklyn, NY. 


Named by the CTA as a CES 2020 Media Trailblazer for his science and technology reporting, John specializes in all areas of computer science, including industry news, hardware reviews, PC gaming, as well as general science writing and the social impact of the tech industry.


You can find him online on Twitter at @thisdotjohn


Currently playing: EVE Online, Elden Ring.
