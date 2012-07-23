WIN! Sony's Imagination Studio Suite 3 music, photo and video software

Here's your chance to win professional music, photo and video editing software courtesy of Sony Creative Software.

Priced at £114.95, we have five copies of the software to give away, which combines five Sony software applications in one.

Imagination Studio Suite 3

Imagination Studio is the easiest way to get the most out of your digital video, music, and pictures.

A unique teaching system provides interactive, step-by-step help so you can learn, create, and have fun all at the same time!

Imagination Studio 3 contains the following applications:

Vegas Movie Studio HD Platinum 11: Vegas Movie Studio HD Platinum 11 has everything you need to create spectacular HD videos, users can even create 3D videos

ACID Music Studio 8 – helps you add a soundtrack to your video. Easily record vocals, guitar, keyboard and other instruments on unlimited tracks. Even create a remix version to keep things fresh

Sound Forge Audio Studio – create custom tracks either by removing vocals from most songs or enhancing vocals on others

DVD Architect Studio – after producing and directing a video turn it into a professional-looking DVD or demo

Photo Go – spruce up your favourite family album shots using Photo Go software. Even edit/erase any embarrassing moments

For more information on Imagination Studio Suite 3, pay a visit to www.sonycreativesoftware.com/imaginationstudio or the Sony Creative Software YouTube channel.

Five lucky winners will receive a copy of Imagination Studio Suite 3. Good luck!

This competition is now closed. The winners are S Hall, D Batten, M Galer, J Doyle and N Adams.

Please note that this competition is only open to UK residents over 18 years of age.