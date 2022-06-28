SideQuest’s new VR version makes finding free Oculus Quest 2 games easier

Audio player loading…

Sideloading third-party games onto your Meta Quest 2 headset (formerly Oculus Quest 2) just got way more simple thanks to a new SideQuest update.

SideQuest was already one of the community’s favorite Quest 2 sideloading apps – allowing users to find and download numerous games and experiences made by VR enthusiasts that they won’t find on the official Quest store. There are completely unique games as well as VR ports of popular titles including Questcraft (a VR version of Minecraft).

You can also find numerous fan-created Quest homes from your favorite pop culture properties. There’s a space designed to look like the Krusty Krab, another like Rick and Morty’s garage, and a Pokemon Centre, among many, many others.

Thanks to the new SideQuest update, installing these homes and games is exactly the same as using the regular Quest store in VR. To start this head over to the official SideQuest download page and get the new Easy PC installer (opens in new tab) – which is currently in beta so you may experience the odd issue.

Once you’ve downloaded the new app, boot it up on your PC and it will take you through the setup process – which involves having to set up your Quest 2 in developer mode and being able to connect your headset to your PC with any USB-C cable.

The process can take a little while if you’ve never done it before, but once it's finished you’ll be able to access the SideQuest store and install everything it has to offer while in VR. While some things on SideQuest have to be paid for, there’s a lot of popular free content as well.

If you aren’t happy with how your Quest 2 runs, you can even use SideQuest to modify the settings. This includes disabling the headset’s proximity sensor and forcing games to run at higher framerates. Changing your Quest’s settings could cause some issues though, so be careful to not alter too many at once.

Increasing the framerate will also increase the strain on your headset’s battery, and disabling the proximity sensor could lead you to bump into things. But if you’re looking for more control over your VR experience then SideQuest’s new Quest 2 installer is definitely the tool for you.