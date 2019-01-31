Sharp’s new Bluetooth speakers come in striking bright colours

Electronics company Sharp has launched three new portable Bluetooth speakers, the GX-BT180, GX-BT280 and GX-BT480. Coming in black, blue, and bright red, the striking speakers are each designed with a different purpose in mind; travel, casual home listening and getting parties started.

The smallest and cheapest of the three at £54.99 is the GX-BT180, which weighs just 240g and should fit comfortably into your bag while traveling. It also comes with a loop attachment so you can clip it to your backpack or bicycle, if you want to blast your tunes on the move (and for some reason can’t use headphones.)

Despite its small size, the GX-BT180 shouldn’t be lacking in the audio department thanks to 14W stereo speakers and two passive bass-radiators. You can also connect it to other audio devices via an AUX cable. All three speakers come with an IP56 rating, which means they should be splash-proof as well as dust-proof.

Next up is the GX-BT280, which looks to be around double the size of its little sibling. It can also handle more power with an output of 20W, and has a battery life of 20 hours. Like the GX-BT180, the GXB280 comes in red, black, and blue, but costs a little more at £69.99.

The GX-BT480 Bluetooth speaker. Credit: Sharp

Audio powerhouse

Now onto the largest of the three Bluetooth speakers, the GX-BT480. With a sonic output of 100dB, and 20 hours of battery life, this speaker should provide a decent amount of audio power – hence, why it has been designed for parties.

It comes with a number of preset equalization modes, so you can select the sound profile you prefer at the touch of a button, plus a micro-SD card which means you don’t need your phone handy to play your music.

The GX-BT480 also features a shoulder strap, so you can presumably take it from party to party with minimal fuss, and it comes in grey as well as the standard red, blue, and black designs of its siblings.

For the biggest of these three speakers, you’re looking at a price of £129.99, nearly double the price of the mid-sized speaker.