Hellblade 2: everything we know about the Xbox Series X game

Ninja Theory has officially confirmed Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, the sequel to 2017's Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, is coming to Xbox Series X and PC.

Hellblade 2 was announced at The Game Awards 2019, with a dark, hard-hitting reveal trailer that didn't give much away in terms of story or gameplay, but did tell us the sequel is coming to the next-generation Xbox and PC - we just don't know when.

For those who didn't play the first game, Hellblade is a dark action-adventure that follows Senua, a badass Pict warrior struggling with mental health issues that she believes is a curse.

In Senua's Sacrifice, Senua travels through Helheim (the Underworld of Norse mythology) in a quest to rescue the soul of her dead lover, Dillion, from the goddess Hela. All the while, battling her own hallucinations and undead warriors who reside there.

It's been three years since we've traversed the depths of Hel and we're ready to undergo another twisted quest. So we've gathered everything we know so far about Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 below for your perusal.

(Image credit: Ninja Theory)

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 was surprisingly announced at the Game Awards 2019 with a heart-pumping reveal trailer. The announcement told us that Hellblade 2 is coming to the next-generation Xbox Series X, as well as PC, but it didn't actually reveal a release date.

However, knowing that Xbox Series X isn't releasing until late 2020 (sometime between October and December) tells us that Hellblade 2 won't be about until after that date. It's one of the first confirmed Xbox Series X games, but Microsoft didn't refer to it as a launch title, suggesting it will launch a few months after the new Xbox.

That would put Hellblade 2's release date in either December 2020 (we're predicting Series X will release in November 2020) or, quite possibly, in early 2021.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 trailers

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 was officially announced for Xbox Series X at the Game Awards 2019, with a peculiar and hard-hitting reveal trailer. While the trailer didn't give much away in terms of story and gameplay, it did confirm that this sequel looks much darker than its predecessor - which was already pretty dark.

What makes this trailer even more impressive is that it was made apparently entirely in-engine on the Xbox Series X.

Check it out below:

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 news and rumors

(Image credit: Ninja Theory)

Reveal at The Game Awards 2019

Ninja Theory officially announced Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 at the Game Awards 2019, revealing the sequel will come exclusively to Xbox Series X and PC.

What about the story?

We don't actually know anything about Hellblade 2's story yet but, from the trailer, it seems to be much darker than its predecessor. The trailer shows pagan rituals, breathtaking landscapes, limbs hanging from archways and a few battle sequences. There's also some hints towards Vikings - which would make sense given the time period. But this is speculation and we remain largely in the dark.

Our first taste of next-gen?

It's claimed that the breathtaking trailer for Hellblade 2 is made real-time and in-engine on the Series X. This would mean that visually, we could maybe expect to see these level of visuals in-game on the Series X. However, as Digital Foundry points out, there's a few elements that suggest this is not the case.