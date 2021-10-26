Seize this Ninja smoothie maker for its (almost) lowest price

The best blenders ensure you can blitz fresh produce into refreshing drinks in under 60 seconds. They’re certainly among the most popular items on Black Friday , as they can be a costly purchase, so a good blender deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 17% off the price of the Ninja Nutri Slim Blender and Smoothie Maker QB3001UK , reducing it to £49.95, down from £59.99 . While this isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this blender - it's been cheaper on Black Friday and Cyber Monday it’s still a good deal. If you can’t wait for the best Black Friday Ninja blender deal s to drop, it’s worth snapping up (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best blender deals in your region.)

Today's best Ninja blender deal in the UK

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Ninja-QB3001UKS-Blender-Smoothie-Silver/dp/B07Q6GT98V Ninja Nutri Slim Blender and Smoothie Maker QB3001UK: £59.99 £49.95 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked more than £10 off the cost of this extremely compact blender that blitzes fresh produce in a to-go cup, so you don’t need to decant your drink to take it with you. This isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this personal blender – it has dropped as low as £29.99, but that was in 2019. We don’t know when it’ll be that price again and, while this is still a good offer, we’re unsure how long it’ll last – so we suggest you snap up this deal now. View Deal

The Ninja Nutri Slim Blender and Smoothie Maker QB3001UK is the brand’s entry-level personal blender, which is also sometimes called a smoothie maker. During our tests, we found it was powerful enough to pulverize leafy spinach and fibrous pineapple together with other smoothie ingredients to create a nicely aerated, grit-free smoothie in 45 seconds. The blender was also effective at crushing ice and evenly chopping nuts.

The Ninja Nutri Slim Blender and Smoothie Maker QB3001UK is extremely simple to use - just add the ingredients to be blended into one of the two 700ml cups that come with the smoothie maker. Screw on the blade assembly, then turn the cup upside down and place it on the motor base and push down on the cup to start the blades spinning, and release the cup when you want the blending to stop.

Unlike traditional blenders, Personal blenders don’t have a removable section in the lid that ensures you can add ingredients such as oil while the blades are still spinning - a process known as emulsifying, that’s used when making mayonnaise and other sauces. That said, it’s still great value for money and ideal for anyone that only wants a blender to make smoothies with.

