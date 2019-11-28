Save big on these great FIFA 20 PS4 and PS4 Pro bundles for Black Friday

Not picked up FIFA 20 yet? Well now could be the perfect time, especially if you're also looking to invest in a PS4 or PS4 Pro too, as there are some fantastic deals on FIFA 20 PS4 and PS4 Pro bundles for Black Friday.

You can either pick up a 1TB PS4 Pro console with FIFA 20 or a 500GB PS4 with FIFA 20 from a number of UK retailers (not in the UK? Scroll down for the best PS4 Pro deals in your region). However, if you can afford it, we would advise picking up the Pro bundle as it's a more powerful console.

Check out the deals below:

PS4 Pro bundle

PS4 Pro | FIFA 20 | £299 at Currys

If you're more football inclined, you may prefer this bundle offering FIFA 20 in place of COD. You're getting a slightly cheaper game included in this bundle, so the value isn't so high - but if it's a game you'd like to play, then this is the best price by some distance.

View Deal

PS4 bundle

FIFA 20 500GB PS4 Bundle | £199 at Amazon

There's nearly £50 off this PS4 bundle that includes the recently released FIFA 20. To grab a top title and a console for under £200 is definitely a bargain.View Deal

Sony PS4 500GB Console & FIFA 20 Bundle: £249.99 £199.99 at Argos

Argos has knocked £50 off this bundle, which means you're essentially getting the newly released FIFA 20 for free. You get the console with a Jet Black color scheme and a matching controller, the game on Blu-ray, FIFA Ultimate Team Bonus Content, and a free 14-day trial of PlayStation Plus.

View Deal

Not in the UK? Compare PS4 Pro deals where you are below: