Save 20% on The Photography Show tickets at the NEC with this voucher

The Photography Show 2019 isn't far away now and we've got a hot discount code so you can save 20% on the price of an adult ticket. The event takes place at the easily accessible NEC in Birmingham on March 16-19.

Simply enter the voucher code FAMTPS19 during the checkout process to get this excellent discount. This means adult tickets go from £14.95 to just £11.96. Tickets for children, students and over 60s are priced at £11.95 each and aren't eligible for the code. Children aged 11 and under can attend with an adult for free.

Once you buy a ticket, it can then be used once for any day of the event. You don't have to decide which one when booking. So if you're not quite sure which day is going to work out best for you, you can be flexible.

Book tickets for The Photography Show

Voucher code: FAMTPS19

Expires: March 13

So yes, look out for that expiry date. It's just a few days before the show, but we wouldn't leave it that late to book just in case the show sells out. And it may well do just that considering the range of content and experiences to enjoy this year...

What's on at The Photography Show 2019?

The Photography Show is a place for newbies, amateurs, enthusiasts and professionals alike with plenty of presentations and workshops available for all skill levels and interest levels.

The Super Stage will be packed with guest speakers offering key insights. Those of you keen on honing your skills shooting nature's grandest designs won't want to miss the Great Outdoors stage for tips on landscape and wildlife photography either.

Just starting out or want to improve? Then the Behind the Lens Theatre is all set to tutor you on the finer elements and give you help on getting your budding career going. Stop by the Editing Suite too, to see how you can improve images after you've snapped them. Drones are getting in on the action this year thanks to the sky-high (sorry) potential they offer to photographers that don't own their own helicopter. Naturally, this will be an indoor presentation, given how close the NEC is to the airport.

With so many experiences available, you may find you're itching for some new gear, camera and lenses and you'll find the biggest brands in the business in attendance with stalls set up. Best of all, they'll be staffed by experts, so you can really find exactly what you're after.

You can find out more about the show and book tickets via the link below. Don't forget to use your FAMTPS19 voucher code for that 20% saving.