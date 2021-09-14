Samsung's new monitor wants to make WFH easier

Samsung has launched a brand new external monitor that it says offers everything today’s hybrid workers need to be productive.

The 24-inch S4 display comes with a pop-up web camera, a set of speakers, a microphone, and a few perks to help minimize eye strain. The monitor itself is capable of displaying full HD resolution (1920x1080) and has a 178-degree horizontal and vertical wide viewing angle. It also acts as a hub, with multiple connectivity ports (HDMI, DP, D-Sub and Audio out) allowing mobile users to seamlessly connect to, and from, the display.

The 2.0-megapixel FHD camera pops up and down once pressed, allowing users to physically cover the sensor when it’s not in use. The camera also has an infrared sensor, enabling users not only to participate in conference calls and video chats, but also to log in using Windows Hello, instead of the traditional password. The infrared sensor scans a user’s face, and logs the user in, in less than two seconds, Samsung claims.

The monitor also comes with built-in 2W dual stereo speakers which, the company claims, provide an “enhanced audio experience when video conferencing and watching videos”.

Finally, Samsung says the monitor can help minimize eye strain that occurs when spending too much time in front of the screen. It allegedly comes with flicker-free, low blue light features, “designed to minimize harmful visual effects after long-term usage.” It was awarded both flicker-free and low blue light certificates from international certification group TUV Rheinland.

In these past two years, we’ve witnessed an explosion of remote and hybrid workers, in organizations of all shapes and sizes. However, the transition was not without its challenges. Besides connectivity, having outdated hardware was cited as a major headache by many. Most organizations, including both enterprises and SMBs, have increased their investment in new technologies, to help their remote workers be more productive.

“Samsung remains dedicated to providing customers with the solutions that meet their demands, while providing innovation and a superior experience,” said Hyesung Ha, Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

“We have designed this product with the new hybrid work environment in mind. Thanks to the webcam at the top of the screen, users can join a video conference, take an online class or attend a virtual event all from the same monitor.”

The monitor is now available in the U.S., Europe, South Korea and South East Asia, Samsung’s website reads, but the price is not listed.