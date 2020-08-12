Grab a free wireless charging pad with your Samsung Galaxy Buds Live pre-order

With just over a week to go until launch in the UK, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live pre-orders are heating up. However, Samsung is sweetening the deal of an extra wait for its British customers with a free wireless charger (worth £50). That's an excellent amount of value to stick on the top of a brand new product, but this offer will only last until the latest buds are released on August 21.

If you're shopping in the US, you can already pick up the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live - available for $169 right now.

Available in Mystic Bronze, Black, or White, the Galaxy Buds Live are priced at a reasonable $169 (£179). That means they're hot on the heels of the previous leaders in premium active noise canceling buds, the AirPods Pro - offering similar 3D audio, smart assistant integration and ANC for far less cash.

With mind-blowing charging and battery capabilities and solid sound performance, these are going to be popular buds - especially considering they're only a little more expensive than that Buds Plus. We're going into more detail on this Samsung Galaxy Buds Live pre-order deal just below, as well as showing US shoppers where they can grab their own set of buds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live pre-order deals

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live | wireless charging pad: £179 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live pre-orders are now available in the UK, which means you can put your money down for the latest noise cancelling true wireless earbuds today. Not only that, but Samsung is also throwing in a free wireless charger worth £50 right now. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live launch in the UK on August 21.

View Deal

Buy Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: $169 at Samsung

If you're shopping in the US you can already get your hands on the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. There's no free wireless charger here, but you do get an extra week of enjoying your new headphones.

View Deal

Check out the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds deals for more prices on the older models, or take a look at the best AirPods Pro deals and sales if you're not convinced by Samsung's latest offerings.