Salesforce wants to help reward your most loyal customers

Salesforce has launched Rebate Management, a new product aimed at helping companies that use distributor networks to sell products, especially those in the booming e-commerce sales arena.

The tool can be used to compliment existing Salesforce products and will also allow companies to give their employees a better insight into any rebate programs they may be offering.

Numerous industries make use of distributor networks to boost their sales including the automotive industry, along with many companies in the consumer goods and manufacturing sectors. Rebate programs are a useful way to reward these channel partners for their loyalty when they spend a certain amount, or order a specific number of products.

Rebate Management will let businesses spot new opportunities to cross sell, while also offering much more visibility to channel partners over any incentive programs they might be operating. The Rebate Management system is designed to be more efficient due to the way it can optimize and automate program performance using analytics.

Loyalty programs

Salesforce already unveiled its new Loyalty Management service earlier in the year, which was designed to assist B2C and B2B companies in building their loyalty programs. Rebate Management will compliment the existing service and let businesses create a more joined up loyalty experience.

In fact, Rebate Management is just another in a series of product launches from Salesforce over the last year or so including Einstein Automate; a suite of AI-powered workflow solutions.

Business owners have also been introduced to four pandemic-focused business packs for the Salesforce Commerce Cloud platform along with Service Cloud, aimed at helping companies manage their remote workers more effectively.