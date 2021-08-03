Pure Electric launches new, long-range electric scooter – and it’s a beauty

British electric scooter brand Pure Electric has launched a long-range follow-up to its impressive Pure Air Pro model, dubbed the Pure Air Pro LR.

Alongside range and performance improvements come some marked visual upgrades over its predecessor, not least the addition of a birch and maple plywood deck, which Pure Electric says has been engineered to provide a more secure standing platform for riders.

This swanky new deck has also been treated to withstand everyday weather, including rainfall, while puncture-resistant tyres with puncture prevention fluid should ensure you’re able to keep riding for as long as possible.

As for just how long that ride will last, Pure Electric says the Pro LR will boast a maximum range of 60km on a single charge – that's 10km more than you’ll get from the standard Pure Air Pro, though functional range of scooters often depends on the speed you're travelling at.

That’s based on an upgraded version of its 500W motor, which offers three power modes, giving a potential of 700W to deliver competent hill climbing speeds and acceleration.

Speed and style

You’ll look great while climbing those hills, too. The Pro LR comes in the brand’s three new colour options – Mercury Grey, Cobalt Blue, Stone Gol – which are also now available for its sibling, the Pure Air Pro.

Those colours aren’t anything ground-breaking, but coupled with the Pro LR’s high quality, durable steel frame (which boasts a 120kg load limit), the design of the scooter is stylishly minimalist – making it an appropriate option for both work and leisure.

As for other useful features, the Pro LR sports a handlebar-mounted USB smartphone charge port for, well, charging your phone, while a premium ‘click-lock’ advanced locking mechanism keeps the scooter as secure as possible when stationary. These are both features of the non-LR model, too.

The Pure Electric Pro LR is available to pre-order from August 4 at the brand’s website , and will retail for £749 in all colours. For comparison, that’s £149 pricier than its sibling (which retails for £599).

We’ll have to wait until we get our hands on the new Pro LR model to determine whether that increase is worth it – but given the incremental upgrades we’ve come to expect from each iteration of Pure Electric’s excellent flagship scooter range, we anticipate this one will be no different.

In any case, stay tuned to TechRadar for all the latest electric scooter news and reviews.