PS5 restock update: PS5 is back at Game with various bundles also available

Game has launched another round of PS5 restocks, with a range of bundles on both the PS5 Digital Edition and standard consoles available. The PS5 is also available to purchase on its own for £449.99 and the PS5 Digital Edition is £359.99, but we don't expect these options to last long.

You'll likely have more success picking one of the bundle options than the console on its own, as the higher price tag might put people off or they could already own the add-ons included.

Predictably, Game's website has a queuing system in place, with wait times varying depending on when you managed to join. As we've discovered, there's no guarantee that stock will be available once your wait time is up but we saw that those who were diligent last week and stuck it out were rewarded.

Game has been a reliable source for PS5 stock updates in the UK, but it's allocation tends to sell out extremely fast. It's important to note that these orders are pre-orders, too, with the console expected to ship on March 25, with those who choose priority insured delivery promised March 19 shipping.

Where to buy PS5: all the retailers checked

PS5 deals:

PS5 bundles in stock at Game

Game has various PS5 bundles available, but predictably, they won't last long. The console can be bought on its own, but we expect these to sell out almost instantly as they're the cheapest option. You'll have more luck trying to pick up a bundle, then. Any orders will be shipped on March 25, with priority orders shipped by March 19.View Deal

The PS5 continues to be one of the hottest products of 2021, and retailers are struggling to provide enough stock to eager consumers who are desperate to own Sony's next-gen console.

If you miss out on Game's PS5 restock or simply want to know where to buy PS5 quickly, you'll find all the links to buy PS5 at various retailers below, including the PS5 Digital Edition. Keep checking these links as you never know when more consoles will hit the shelves.

It's likely that more PS5 consoles will appear throughout 2021, so we'd recommend not paying over the odds to scalpers as Sony is committed to delivering 10 million PS5s this year. That means sooner or later, supply will comfortably meet demand.