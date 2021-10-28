PS5 restock: PS5 Disc consoles and bundles in stock now at Game

Update: UK retailer Game has just confirmed on Twitter that it will have a number of PS5 consoles and bundles available to buy later this morning. Going by previous stock drops we expect them to be available from any time between now and 11am. Take yourself over to the PS5 store page at Game and when consoles are available you'll be entered into a queue.

If you've been keeping tabs on the latest PS5 restock, Game will have the sought-after Sony console in stock this morning. This follows The Game Collection, which had a PS5 Digital Edition bundle in stock hours earlier. The bundle included the console, a DualSense controller, HD Camera, Pulse 3D Wireless Headset, Fortnite The Last Laugh and a PlayStation Plus 12 month membership. It was available for £629.95.

It's worth noting that the PS5 Digital Edition doesn't include a 4K Blu-Ray drive, so if you're a fan of physical games or have a large library of PS4 titles, you won't be able to play them on Sony's digital console.

With Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 taking place in just over a month, this is a great opportunity to grab a PS5 before the inevitable sales rush where even more consumers will be proactively trying to secure a PlayStation 5.

The PS5 continues to be one of the most popular products of 2021, and retailers are struggling to provide enough stock to eager consumers who are desperate to own Sony's next-gen console. We'll be rounding up all the best PS5 Black Friday deals in November, where we expect to see numerous games and accessories on sale.

Sony has admitted that supply may continue to be restricted into 2022 due to high demand and the ongoing global semiconductor shortage, so we expect stock to remain constrained throughout the year.

If you do miss out on The Game Collection's latest PS5 restock or simply want to know where to buy PS5 quickly, you'll find all the links to buy PS5 at various retailers below, including the PS5 Digital Edition. Keep checking these links as you never know when more consoles will hit the shelves.

It's likely that more PS5 consoles will appear throughout 2021, so we'd recommend not paying over the odds to scalpers as Sony is committed to delivering 10 million PS5s this year. That means sooner or later, supply will comfortably meet demand.