Grab a PS4 Pro deal for just £249 in 2019's Christmas sales

If you're looking for some fantastic last minute PS4 Pro deals this holiday season, Currys, AO and Amazon have got you sorted. Ranging from just £249 to £269, you can pick up some amazing PS4 Pro bundles in these late Christmas deals - perfect for that last-minute shopping, or if you've been holding out on a cheap PS4 up to now. These are particularly amazing prices when you consider that the PS4 Pro console itself first launched at £349, plus you're picking up a game worth £40 - £50 at the same time.

The PS4 Pro is the mid-generational refresh of the PS4 console family. Introduced in 2016 to offer a step up from the standard gaming of the original console, the Pro delivers crystal clear 4K gaming both natively with select titles and upscaled. Your games will look immeasurably better on the Pro, with one of its main selling points being this updated 4K output, as well as smaller improvements to the way visual effects and distances display on your screen. The PS4 Pro is an amazingly powerful console, but it's in these visual enhancements that you really see your money working.

This PS4 Pro deal is a monster of a saving. Whereas we typically see bundles like this retailing at around the launch price of the console, you're saving an amazing £100 and picking up some great games to boot. While more recent games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, FIFA 20, and Death Stranding will save you the most cash this week, the overall cost of the console at the moment means it's perfectly acceptable to pick up some cheaper bundled games if those don't take your fancy.

The best PS4 Pro deals live today

PS4 Pro | FIFA 20 | £249 at Currys

If you're more football inclined, you may prefer this similar bundle offering FIFA 20 and a new PS4 Pro for an amazing price at Currys. You're getting a great game included in a price tag that saves you £100 off the console itself. You can also grab this bundle with an extra controller for £279.

PS4 Pro 1TB | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | £349 £269 at AO

This particular PS4 Pro deal has just gone out of stock at Currys, but you can still pick up a PS4 Pro bundle with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for £269 at AO. We've previously only seen this bundle down to £319 this week, so you're saving some decent cash ahead of Christmas. You can also grab this bundle with an extra controller for just £279.



PS4 Pro | Death Stranding | £269 at Amazon

This PS4 Pro bundle costs a little more than this week's other deals with a brand new game, but if you've no interest in FIFA or COD then this is the one for you. It's still far cheaper than it was even yesterday, so you're still getting an excellent deal. You can also click and collect with Currys for £249 if it's available in your area.

White PS4 Pro 1TB | God of War | £249 at Currys

PS4 Pro 1TB | Marvel's Spider-Man | £249 at Currys

While you're upgrading your console or simply trying out a PS4 for the first time, you might also want to check these great PlayStation Plus deals for online gaming, free titles, and exclusive bonuses.