Private Internet Access just threw down a challenge to the VPN industry

Private Internet Access (PIA) users based in the US can now safely and locally browse the internet no matter in which state they are.

One of the best VPN services around, PIA has launched its 50 Servers in 50 States campaign in an effort "to provide increased convenience and online privacy to citizens" across the country.

The provider is now offering at least one IP address for each state in the US, whether these are running via a physical server or virtual location. "We’ve even included a separate server in D.C., for a grand total of 51."

"Everyone in the US should have the right to privacy, both online and off, regardless of their state. Unfortunately, the laws that protect your right to privacy in the real world don’t quite extend to the digital one," wrote the provider in an official statement (opens in new tab).

This isn't just about data privacy, though. Being able to connect via a local IP also means unlocking sporting events nationwide by evading blackouts, enjoying local programs when you travel, and even getting better hotel prices for your vacation.

Is PIA any good?

A VPN provider that we see improving test after test, PIA is a safe bet if you're after a secure software that can fulfill all your needs. All its apps are open-source so that everyone can check their safety.

With more than 10,000 servers dotted across 84 countries, it's a good choice for safely browsing internationally too. It comes packed with hefty privacy features like a kill switch and useful browser extensions, together with strong security protocols including the industry standard WireGuard.

Its recently added SmartDNS feature makes it ideal as a good streaming VPN, too. We managed to unlock US Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ last time we checked. Unfortunately, though, it failed to do so with BBC iPlayer and other overseas Netflix catalogs.

Ranking 4th in our rundown of the top providers, it's a safe bet if you're looking to get a cheap VPN. It can't quite match up to the likes of ExpressVPN and NordVPN, but in terms of value for money it's well worth considering at just $2.19 a month (opens in new tab).