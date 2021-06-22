The Switch Lite has had a major price cut in these Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals

If you're on the hunt for a cheap Nintendo Switch Lite this Prime Day, then you're in luck as Amazon is offering fantastic Nintendo Switch deals right now.

The handheld-only Switch Lite is perfect for those who aren't fussed about plugging their Switch into the TV and would rather use the device as a handheld instead. The Nintendo Switch Lite is a cheaper and lighter alternative to Nintendo's hybrid console and, thanks to these Prime Day Switch deals, we're seeing it being offered at a big discount at Amazon in the US and UK. Not in the UK or US? Scroll down for the best Nintendo Switch Lite deals in your region.

Those in the US can pick up a 128GB SanDisk microSDXC card (something that usually costs around $30) with the purchase of a new Nintendo Switch Lite ($199), allowing you to quadruple the amount of usable space for your digital game collection. While those in the UK can pick up a Switch Lite, bundled with Animal Crossing: New Horizons and three months Nintendo Switch Online for just £219.

Check out the best Prime Day Nintendo Switch Lite deals we're seeing right now, below.

Today's best Nintendo Switch Lite deals (US)

Nintendo Switch Lite with 128GB SDXC card: $235 $199 at Amazon

Nintendo is hooking gamers up with a 128GB microSDXC card for the Nintendo Switch Lite. That drastically boosts the console's built-in 32GB of storage, and will allow you store dozens of digital games without having to delete any.View Deal

SanDisk 128GB microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch: $34.99 $23 at Amazon

Save $11.99 - This memory card has been stuck at $27 for a few months now, but today's Prime Day deals are dropping it slightly further down to $23. That's excellent news if you're after a Nintendo official microSDXC card to expand your console's storage.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: $59.99 $49.94 at Amazon

Save $10 - Animal Crossing: New Horizons is back down to $49.94 at Amazon right now. You'll need to add this item to your cart to see the full discount here. Considering this price has been around for a little while we could see further savings next week, but we would be surprised to see more than an extra $5 off.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury: $59.99 $49.80 at Amazon

Save $10.19 - Amazon has cut $10 off the price of the Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury in today's Prime Day deals, though we have seen this discount floating around for a while now. It's still a great price on a recent release if you're padding out your catalog though.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: $59.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate may be an older title but with so much ongoing support from Nintendo it's struggling to drop its original MSRP. You'll find a $10 discount at Amazon right now, even if it is a saving we've been seeing for a few weeks. You'll have to wait 1 to 2 weeks for shipping, though.

Nintendo Switch games: $39.88 at Walmart

Save $20 - We know - we said Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals, but we're seeing a range of Nintendo Switch games on sale right now at Walmart, at prices that can't be beaten by Amazon's own $10 discounts. Titles at this excellent $39.88 price include Super Mario Odyssey, Link's Awakening, and Luigi's Mansion 3.View Deal

Today's best Nintendo Switch Lite deals (UK)

Nintendo Switch Lite - Blue: £199 £179 on Amazon UK

Save £20 – Nintendo is cutting £20 off the regular price of a Nintendo Switch Lite during Amazon Prime Day 2021. The deal will probably be sold out soon and that £20 can help pay for one of the system's many great games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Animal Crossing: New Horizons | 3 months Nintendo Switch Online: £246.95 £219 at Amazon

Save £27.97 - Amazon has brought this excellent Nintendo Switch Lite bundle back to its shelves in time for Prime Day, offering an excellent £219 price tag. If you picked up all of these items separately you'd be spending close to £250, so a £27 saving is much appreciated here.

Nintendo Switch Lite - Grey: £199.99 £174.99 at Amazon

Save £25 - There's a sizable discount going on this Nintendo Switch Lite. We haven't seen it drop this low in quite some time, so don't miss out.

Immortals Fenyx Rising (Nintendo Switch): £49.99 £21.49 at Amazon

Save £28.50 - Amazon Prime Day brings best-ever discounts on this open world Ubisoft game, which has been hovering around this price point for some time now. It's pretty similar to Ubisoft's other sandbox games, but Switch owners might find it pleasantly similar to Zelda game Breath of the Wild.

More Nintendo Switch Lite deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Nintendo Switch Lite from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

