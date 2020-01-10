£10 a month for unlimited data: the end is in sight for Three's half price SIM only deal

We wouldn't be surprised if Three's SIM only deal mission statement reads: "dominate all things unlimited data". After releasing the market's lowest price unlimited data SIM, Three quickly followed up with a second market-leading offer, halving bills for the first six months.

However after a month or so of pure domination, Three has now announced an end date for that second offer, setting a countdown for February 4. That means for anyone tempted by the idea of unlimited data for just £10 a month will have to act fast.

Of course, for anyone who hasn't already heard about this SIM only deal, £10 a month sounds too good to be true. That's because those costs last for 6 of the 24 months of the contract, going back up to £20 after that.

While this is obviously an exceptional offer and we'll be sad to see it go, it's not all doom and gloom. No end date has yet to be set for Three's unlimited for £18 a month offer, which for some will actually be the better of the two.

If you haven't already been won over by this amazing offer from Three then you'll be excited to hear that the network doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well.

Whether that be free exclusive prizes or extra roaming. You can see all of the best parts of a Three SIM only deal or Three mobile deals down below.