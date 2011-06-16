Lomo launches new 'sardine can' camera

Lomo's new La Sardina range comes in four designs.

Lomographers have a new camera at their disposal.

Lomography today announced the launch of its new pocket-size, super-wideangle Lomo camera, La Sardina.

Its design inspired by a can of sardines, La Sardina features a 22mm wideangle lens and uses 35mm film.

Also introduced with La Sardina is Lomo's most powerful flash to date, featuring three flash power settings to allow for shooting in low-light conditions.

Lomo's La Sardina comes in four designs (with 1000 more to come, Lomography claims): the bright red El Capitan, blue and red Fischer's Fritze, the green Marathon and navy blue Sea Pride.

El Capitan and Fischer's Fritze both come equipeed with the new Lomo flash, while Marathon and Sea Pride do not.

El Capitan and Fischer's Fritze also come pacakged with yellow, red and blue filters.

The Lomo La Sardina full technical details include:

Film Type: Standard 135 roll film

Exposure area: 36 x 24mm

Lens focal length: 22 mm

Aperture: 1:8

Angle of view: 88 degrees

Focusing range: 0.6m - infinity

Shutter speed: N (1/100), B (bulb)

Multiple exposure: independent MX switch

Flash contact: Unique Sardina flash contact

Flash Sync: first curtain X-type synchronization

Tripod socket thread: Standard _" tripod socket

Cable release: Universal cable release socket