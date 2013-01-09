Giotto's launches new tripod design

A new range of tripods has been announced by Giotto's featuring a patented new space-saving design.

The Silk Road TYL Series replaces the entire range of Giotto's MTL tripods and features a Y-shaped centre column, producing a space saving of around 30% when they are folded down.

Despite the space saving, the Silk Road Series maintains its full strength, stability and weight capacity, according to Giotto's. The tripods in the range support equipment weights of 5kg, 8kg and 10kg.

Twelve models make up the range, including options for a two way column and another with a three way column, ideal for low level shooting.

The range also includes models with 3-section and 4-section tripod legs for additional height and compact stowage.

Graduated leg markings, and new, patented Quick Easy Leg (QEL) Lock adjustments for fast, accurate adjustment are also available. On models with a two way centre column, a bubble spirit level is built in.

All models feature a swappable tripod thread so you can easily change between 3/8-inch and 1/4-inch making the range compatible with any Giotto's head and models from other manufacturers.

Spiked feet are available as an optional extra, while the tripods are made in both aluminium and carbon fibre. The carbon fibre models are manufactured from high quality 8x multi layer carbon fibre to increase strength and reduce weight.

The tripods will launch later in the year and prices start from £100 (approximately US $160, AU$152) for the aluminium models and £220 (approx. US$353, AU$336) for carbon fibre models.