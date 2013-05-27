WIN! A brand new BlackBerry Z10!

Do you think that the keyboard should be gone forever on the phone? That the time for QWERTY buttons belongs in 2007?

If so, then grab yourself a chance to win a top of the range BlackBerry Z10, featuring superspeed typing with a 'flicking function' that allows you to fire out missives in the blink of an eye.

But the BlackBerry Z10 is a lot more than a next-generation typing experience – it's a whole new OS from BlackBerry, one that brings a simple gesture-based way of moving through your phone.

Access your messages at any time using the Peek action, letting you see who has contacted you without needing to leave the app you're in. And if you do decide to check your correspondence then you can use the intelligent Messaging Hub, which aggregates everything from your texts to your emails to your Tweets in one simple interface.

The BlackBerry Z10 is a high-end smartphone in its own right, featuring an HD screen, fast processor and an innovative 8MP camera with HDR capture and time shift technology that means even if your subject blinks you can 'recover' the snap by rewinding time and nabbing the best cheesy grin.

With a microSD slot you'll be able to use that clear screen for all manner of movie watching, and BlackBerry has supercharged the music player as well with improved functionality to get the best from your tunes.

This competition is now closed.

Congratulations to our winner Pam Whitham!