Vodafone's new Smart Prime 6 makes 4G even more affordable

Vodafone has revealed its newest 4G handset, which pairs some impressive specs with a super-low price.

The new Smart Prime 6, possibly the catchiest smartphone name yet, comes with a 5-inch HD IPS display, a 1.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and 1GB of RAM.

There's 8GB of internal storage, microSD support up to 64GB plus the latest and greatest Android 5 Lollipop.

Budget bonuses

As for the camera set up it's an 8MP sensor on the back whilst there's also a 2MP front-facing selfie snapper.

The best part has to be the 4G connectivity though – you can connect into Vodafone's superfast network quickly and easily – but it all comes for only £79.

EE just released its own cheap 4G handset in the form of the Harrier Mini offering 4G connectivity at £99 but Vodafone has managed to undercut it just a few weeks later.

If you're in the market for a budget 4G handset the UK networks are offering up some interesting choices right now, you can grab the Smart Prime 6 from Vodafone's site right now.