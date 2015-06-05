The hidden truth behind Three's new Muppet ad

When first watching the new Three ad, you could be forgiven for thinking it's nothing more than a new campaign, combining a Henson Muppet with an East 17 track.

A simple tale of a fluffy monster that battles back from adversity to start a revolution. Brilliant times, right?

Wrong.

There's a secret lurking behind the whole thing. Watch it once and you'll miss it, but watch it 37 times and you'll notice that there's a lot going on you haven't realised.