Sony Xperia Z3 looking more likely than ever

It's looking increasingly likely that the Sony Xperia Z3 will be launched before the year is out, and a handset which has just passed through inspection in the United States could be the much-rumoured smartphone.

Spotted on the official FCC site, the Sony D6603 is shown as having LTE, NFC and microSD support along with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS.

Hardly a surprisingly set of specs for any smartphone these days, but the D6603 ID has been linked to the Xperia Z3 in previous rumours, adding more fuel to the fire that the handset exists and is on its way.

More of the same

Previous reports suggest the Xperia Z3 will only be a minor upgrade over the Xperia Z2 which launched at the start of the year, with a full HD display, quad-core processor and 20.7MP camera all mooted.

We're expecting the Sony Xperia Z3 launch to take place at IFA 2014 at the start of September, and TechRadar will be reporting live from Berlin with all the news.

Via PhoneArena