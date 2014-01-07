The Xperia Z1 Compact has some big (and probably cheaper) competition

Sony has finally joined the ranks of manufacturers with smaller versions of their flagships following the announcement of the Sony Xperia Z1 Compact at CES 2014.

Those with a keen eye will notice that Sony has avoided calling the Z1's baby brother the Z1 Mini (and there's no sign of the rumoured Z1S name), as the smaller stature of its new handset is almost merely a shrink in size, rather than adopting a raft of less powerful innards like the HTC One Mini and Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini.

In essence, the Sony Xperia Z1 compact may have more in common with the iPhone 5C then. Sony has kept on what made the Xperia Z1 its flagship handset, including the 2.2GHz quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM and that 20.7MP camera.

So how does the Sony Xperia Z1 Compact stand up against its cut-down rivals? Let's find out.

Sony Xperia Z1 Compact

Sony Xperia Z1 Compact vs HTC One Mini vs Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini vs iPhone 5C: OS

All bar the iPhone 5C come rocking a skinned version of Android Jelly Bean, with the Sony beating its rivals on 4.2 as it comes with Android 4.3.

Each manufacturer has added its own skin, with Sony putting on the latest version of its UI. Unsurprisingly, HTC has kept the same Sense 5.0 Blinkfeed UI that first graced the HTC One, with Samsung overlaying Android with its TouchWiz UI.

Obviously, the iPhone 5C isn't Android, coming instead with Apple's new, redesigned and proprietary iOS 7 software.

HTC One Mini

Sony Xperia Z1 Compact vs HTC One Mini vs Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini vs iPhone 5C: Processor and RAM

One of the biggest advantages of being a 'Compact' rather than a 'Mini' is that the Sony keeps the same 2GB RAM and 2.2GHz quad-core combination that was found in the larger Xperia Z1.

This puts it leagues ahead of the other three, with their dual-cores seeming diminutive in comparison. The other Android handsets both come equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 400 CPU, with the HTC clocked at 1.4GHz and the Samsung at 1.7Ghz.

Each also comes with less RAM than the Sony, with 1GB and 1.5GB respectively.

Apple has fitted the iPhone 5C with its A6 chip (the same as in the iPhone 5), which has been clocked at 1.3GHz and comes with 1GB RAM.

Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini

Sony Xperia Z1 Compact vs HTC One Mini vs Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini vs iPhone 5C: Camera

Another area that Sony has focussed on keeping with the Z1 Compact is the impressive 20.7MP Exmor RS sensor that is found on the Z1. A 2MP sensor is found on the front, and both are able to record full HD, 1080p video.

We were really impressed with the camera in our full Sony Xperia Z1 review, with its ability to take 61 images in 2 seconds leading to "some of the finest photos we've seen come off a phone camera."

You'll have to keep your eyes peeled to see what we think of the camera in our upcoming Sony Xperia Z1 Compact review.

As for the other OEMs, HTC also managed to keep in the same camera that graced the 5 star HTC One. Although measured at only 4MP, each of the pixels on the HTC One Mini is larger, allowing more light in. A 1.6MP sensor is fitted to the front, able to record 720p images with the rear sensor managing 1080p.

Samsung fitted the Galaxy S4 Mini with a standard 8MP camera, able to record at 1080p, and the front of the phone houses a 1.9MP sensor. Apple has also fitted an 8MP iSight sensor to its iPhone 5C, with a 1.2MP sensor adorning the front for FaceTime calls.

What could be better than a Retina screen?

Sony Xperia Z1 Compact vs HTC One Mini vs Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini vs iPhone 5C: Screen

The name Z1 Compact is a massive clue that Sony's newest handset does not match the 5-inch Full HD screen that adorns the Sony Xperia Z1. That isn't to say it's not impressive.

Both the Sony Xperia Z1 Compact and HTC One Mini storm ahead of the Galaxy S4 Mini and iPhone 5C with 4.3-inches of HD goodness and 720 x 1280 resolutions giving around 342ppi.