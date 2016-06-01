Sony Xperia X release date: where can I get it?

Update: The Sony Xperia X price has been revealed for the US in addition to the UK. See below for the cost.

Sony announced a brand new series of phones at Mobile World Congress back in February including the Xperia X, Xperia XA and Xperia X Performance and since then it's also announced the Sony Xperia XA Ultra.

The company didn't reveal whether these phones would replace the Xperia Z5 series as the flagship must-have Sony devices, but they still pack a punch with high-end specs and a beautiful new design.

The Xperia X features a full HD 5-inch screen, 23MP rear facing camera, 12MP selfie snapper, Android Marshmallow and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 650, while the Xperia XA features an edge-to-edge 5-inch 720p display, 13MP rear camera and 8MP front facing shooter.

Then there's the Xperia XA Ultra, a newer addition to the range which has an edge-to-edge 6-inch 1080p screen, a 21MP rear camera, a 16MP front-facing one and an octa-core MediaTek processor. It's coming to the UK, but with a launch set for July it's not available to pre-order yet.

That just leaves the Sony Xperia X Performance, which sits at the top of the range, though at the time of writing won't be readily available in the UK. Sony did tell techradar that it will allow third-party retailers to stock it in the UK though, so you may be able to buy that soon. We'll update this article if we hear anything else.

Sony

Today you can pre-order the Xperia X from Sony's website for £459 in black, white and rose gold.

Meanwhile, the Xperia XA can be pre-ordered now for £239 in white, black, rose gold and lime gold as well.

The release date for both phones is currently unclear, although the Sony site states the Xperia X will begin shipping towards the end of May, while XA per-orders will start rolling out late June.

Sony Xperia X actually has a timely release date in the US, though, it's not sold through American carriers like Verizon and AT&T, like most people prefer. It's GSM-only so it also won't work with Sprint and Verizon.

This means, it'll be sold through a limited number of channels: official Sony store, Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo Video and Reagan Wireless at full price, SIM-free.

Its price starts at $549 with no subsidies, but also no long-term contract. To offset the high upfront price, Sony is adding a free 128GB MicroSD memory card with all Sony Xperia X purchases.

The Xperia X in the US comes in four colors: White, Graphite Black, Lime Gold and Rose Gold and will start to ship to its first pre-order customers on June 26.

Amazon

You can pre-order the Sony Xperia X for £459.99 on Amazon while the Xperia XA is up for grabs at £239.99.

The Xperia X will be released on June 3, while the Xperia XA will take a little bit longer, coming out on June 20.

Carphone Warehouse

The Xperia X is up for pre-order from Carphone Warehouse with the lime gold version an exclusive to the retailer. If you pre-order now you'll also get a free Sony Xperia Z3 Tablet Compact that's worth £249.

The phone pricing starts at £32 a month with no upfront cost and at the time of writing it says delivery is expected within 11-14 days, which would be May 30 - June 2.

Mobiles.co.uk

UK retailer Mobiles.co.uk has released pricing information for the Xperia X with deals beginning at £32 a month for 3GB of data and a free phone. If you want to spend a little upfront it's £50 on day one with £28 a month after that – plus that's for 1GB of data, you'll have to pay £100 upfront for that monthly price with 3GB. Delivery is expected on May 27.

No word on whether the Xperia XA will be available from Mobiles.co.uk yet.

EE

EE has confirmed it will be stocking both the Xperia X and Xperia XA but so far it only has the Sony Xperia X up for pre-order.

It can be had from £35.99 per month with a £69.99 upfront cost, for which you'll get 1GB of data, 500 minutes and unlimited texts. Or if you don't fancy paying that much upfront you can get it for £38.49 per month and just £9.99 upfront with 500MB of data, 500 minutes and unlimited texts.

Whichever tariff you choose at the time of writing it says to expect dispatch within 14 days, which would mean the phone would be on its way to you by June 2.

Three

Three has the Sony Xperia X available to pre-order from £26 per month plus £99 upfront, which would get you 500MB of data, 600 minutes and unlimited texts. You can drop that upfront cost down to £19 if you pay £33 per month and that includes 2GB of data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts. The network gives a delivery estimate of May 27.

Vodafone

Vodafone has revealed that both the Xperia X and Xperia XA will be on the red network, but hasn't provided any details of when or for how much. We'll keep this updated if we hear more.

O2

The bubbly network hasn't said if it will be stocking the Xperia X and Xperia XA, but we'll keep an eye out.