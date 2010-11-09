Opera Turbo 10.1 for Android launches in beta

Opera Mobile 10.1 has launched in beta for Android – with the browser claiming to offer faster page load times and a smoother zooming experience.

Opera Mobile has proven to a popular application, and it is now available in the Android market for free.

"Android users now have a better choice when it comes to using a browser on their mobile devices," said Lars Boilesen, CEO, Opera Software.

"With Opera's new browser for Android, we give users the opportunity to access the Web, using the best tools available."

Opera Turbo

The browser also offers the Opera Turbo compression technology, easy tab management and the ability to sync your bookmarks with Opera Link.

"Opera Mobile boasts faster page loading than other browsers and a highly fluid panning, scrolling and smooth zooming experience," adds Opera's release.

"Speed Dial, another Opera innovation, gives quick and easy access to the user's favourite websites while the password manager saves the user from cumbersome mobile-phone typing."