O2 extends broadband to include Wi-Fi hotspots

Users of O2's mobile broadband offering will be able to help manage the amount of data consumed by connecting to BT's Wi-Fi hotspots.

The new plan will allow customers to log in to BT Openzone Wi-Fi hotspots, which has over 3,000 locations including restaurants and telephone boxes all around the UK.

O2 customers using the internet bolt on (mostly those using an iPhone) have recently been able to access the BT Openzone hotspots, and now the deal will extend to cover all mobile broadband users too.

BT recently won the deal to supply Wi-Fi to all Starbucks after T-Mobile was usurped, and the deal with O2 marks a significant effort to push its Wi-Fi offering to more customers.

Better... connected

O2 has also upgraded its Mobile Broadband Connection Manager software, apparently allowing users to manage their mobile broadband connection easier.

This means that not only will users be able to monitor when 75, 90 and 100 per cent of their limit has been reached, it will automatically keep tabs on which connections are nearby and automatically log in.

Available now for current customers, the service will be available for new customers from July this year.