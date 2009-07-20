Nokia to unveil C-Series and X-Series mobiles?

Nokia has filed trademark applications for two new mysterious lines of phones: the C-Series and X-Series.

The C-Series application was filed in Finland, and the X-Series in Switzerland, but it's likely the resulting phones will at least sweep through Europe, if not the world.

There's no word on what type of phones the new ranges will be used for, but it seems likely that at least one of them will be for the rumoured Nokia netbooks / mobile internet devices.

Dropping the N, picking up the C

The N-series name is already used for Nokia's internet tablets, but that also extends to its flagship mobile phones, so it's possible the standalone device line could be getting its own branding.

Nokia's history of re-branding devices is noted, with the business E-series and 'four digit' range used for all the rest (with a bit of XpressMusic thrown in for funsies).

But it's perfectly feasible that the new X-Series could represent a new range of media-friendly mid-range phones, giving a new identity to the 5800 XpressMusic style of phones.

Via Engadget