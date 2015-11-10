More Wi-Fi for London Tube stops: here's where you can and can't get a connection

There's great news for Londoners as Virgin Media has confirmed that Wi-Fi is now available in 250 stations on the London Underground network - that's nearly all of them.
The company has finished rolling the service out to 100 more stations. Victoria Coach Station has now also received a Wi-Fi upgrade - meaning that waiting for a coach delayed in traffic just became marginally more tolerable.
Virgin also says that Tube Wi-Fi usage has gone from 3TB a day to 20TB - all in 12 months - and that the average user downloads around 40mb/day.
Though the Wi-Fi technically sits behind a paywall, all of the major phone networks have done a deal with Virgin to provide free access for their customers.
Stations which have been a part of this latest upgrade are:
- Alperton
- Amersham
- Arnos Grove
- Barkingside
- Barons Court
- Becontree
- Boston Manor
- Brent Cross
- Bromley-by-Bow
- Buckhurst Hill
- Burnt Oak
- Canons Park
- Chalfont & Latimer
- Chesham
- Chigwell
- Chiswick Park
- Chorleywood
- Cockfosters
- Colindale
- Croxley
- Dagenham East
- Dagenham Heathway
- Debden
- Ealing Common
- East Acton
- East Finchley
- Edgware
- Elm Park
- Epping
- Fairlop
- Fulham Broadway
- Goldhawk Road
- Grange Hill
- Greenford
- Hainault
- Harlesden
- Harrow & Wealdstone
- Hendon Central
- High Barnet
- Hillingdon
- Hornchurch
- Hounslow Central
- Hounslow East
- Hounslow West
- Ickenham
- Kenton
- Kew Gardens
- Kilburn Park
- Kingsbury
- Latimer Road
- Loughton
- Mill Hill East
- Moor Park
- Neasden
- North Acton
- North Ealing
- North Harrow
- Northfields
- Northolt
- Northwick Park
- Northwood
- Northwood Hills
- Oakwood
- Osterley
- Park Royal
- Perivale
- Pinner
- Preston Road
- Queensbury
- Ravenscourt Park
- Rayners Lane
- Rickmansworth
- Roding Valley
- Royal Oak
- Ruislip
- Ruislip Manor
- Snaresbrook
- South Ealing
- South Harrow
- South Kenton
- South Ruislip
- South Woodford
- Stamford Brook
- Stanmore
- Stonebridge Park
- Sudbury Hill
- Sudbury Town
- Theydon Bois
- Totteridge & Whetstone
- Turnham Green
- Upminster Bridge
- Upney
- Uxbridge
- West Acton
- West Finchley
- West Harrow
- Westbourne Park
- Willesden Green
- Wood Green
- Wood Lane
- Woodford
- Woodside Park
- Victoria Coach Station
And by our reckoning, this leaves 20 stations remaining. This includes the stations that will be a part of Crossrail - presumably because the rebuilds are so extensive, Wi-Fi won't be installed until the builders are further on in the process.
- Bond Street
- Tottenham Court Road
- Farringdon
- Moorgate
- Whitechapel
- And here's the rest which Virgin don't supply.
- Ruislip Gardens
- Watford
- Hanger Lane
- Heathrow Terminal 5
- Gunnesbury
- Putney Bridge
- Kensington Olympia
- Eastcote
- Dolis Hill
- North Wembley
- Willesden Junction
You can see the full map here. Now they can get to work on figuring out how to put Wi-Fi into the actual tunnels.