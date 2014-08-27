HTC Desire 510 will give you 4G at an affordable price

HTC's Desire range has never really been one to grab the headlines, but the series' latest offering, the Desire 510, arrives with a little more fanfare.

Its main seller is that it's offering LTE at an affordable price, though that will vary by region. The handset will be available in the UK from September for £149 SIM-free, which is nothing to sniff at. The phone will also be available in the US, and we're chasing up global prices right now.

As for the handset itself, expect a 4.7-inch screen with a somewhat meagre 480 x 854 resolution and 208ppi. Doing the legwork is a 1.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon 410 processor, 1GB RAM, and 8GB of internal storage - which you can push up to 128GB via the microSD slot.

Meanwhile you've got a 5MP rear camera and VGA front snapper, but there's no flash to be found. All in all, it's nothing to get too excited over, but you'll be picking this one up for the affordable 4G.

We'll let you know when we hear more specific launch dates for each region, and a price for the US.