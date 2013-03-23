BlackBerry's masterplan may be phone-powered tablets and laptops

BlackBerry CEO Thorsten Heins has revealed that the company is working on ways for smartphones to power all of our computing devices and provide users with a unified, syncronised experience.

Speaking to ABC News upon the US launch of the BlackBerry Z10, Heins said folks are fed up with carrying around multiple devices and that there's no reason why a single smartphone can't carry the load.

He said: "We are talking about a mobile-computing experience that makes sure that for you as a user, you only have to carry one computing device.

"Then you get peripherals around it that make your life much more easy than it is today carrying a tablet, carrying a smartphone, carrying a laptop, going to your office and having a desktop."

Succeeding where Moto failed?

It seems that Heins is referring to laptop dock similar to the one Motorola tried (and failed) with its Atrix line of smartphones, or a tablet dock similar to the ASUS Padfone.

He would not be drawn on the exact solutions he had in mind, but said all will be revealed at the BlackBerry Live expo in Orlando, Florida in May.

He added: "There are various configurations you can think about,"

"We are working on a few of those, so allow me to not comment on those in depth. But we will talk about a few of those concepts at BlackBerry World."