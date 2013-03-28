BlackBerry Q10 hits O2's 'coming soon' page, promising a May release

Spring is in the air for BlackBerry

BlackBerry traditionalists, who turned their noses up at the all-touchscreen Z10 smartphone, will be able to grab the Bold-alike Q10 from O2 in May, the network has confirmed.

The handset, which is the first running BB10 to offer a physical keyboard, arrived on O2's 'coming soon' page on Thursday, promising an arrival sometime in May, but offered no concrete on-sale date.

BlackBerry has been focusing solely on marketing the Z10 since both phones were announced back in January and is yet to confirm an official release date for the Q10 in the UK.

Last month, the company announced it would begin rolling out in global markets from April, while retailer Phones-Unlocked.com recently began offering a SIM-free handset for delivery on April 26.

BlackBerry bouncing back

BlackBerry fans wishing to snap up the handset as soon as it becomes available can be "kept in the loop" by registering their interest on the O2 site.

The BlackBerry Q10 boasts a 3.1-inch Super AMOLED HD touchscreen, sitting above the full qwerty keyboard.

It's also 4G ready, has built-in NFC, an 8-megapixel camera, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage and a 2100mAh battery.

Earlier on Thursday, BlackBerry announced that the Z10 had already shifted 1 million units, helping the struggling company to a surprise profitable quarter. Can the Q10 help the surge to bring the good times back to Waterloo?

Via The Inquirer