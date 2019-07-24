Oppo Reno Z is now available in the UK – for a lot less than Oppo's flagship

Oppo launched its flagship smartphone, the Oppo Reno – and its big, powerful sibling, the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom – to a fair amount of fanfare this year. But for anyone finding these flagships a bit too pricey for their taste, Oppo has now announced a mid-range model called the Oppo Reno Z.

The Oppo Reno Z functions as an affordable version of the Oppo Reno. Oppo doesn't necessarily link the two in its announcement, but take a close look and you can see that the Reno Z has a lot in common with its pre-existing siblings.

The Oppo Reno and Oppo Reno Z both have the same holographic design on the back, creating a stylish texture – and you can pick up the Reno Z in black or purple.

The rear of the phone has a powerful 48MP snapper, joined by a 5MP depth sensor – which is used to add artificial background blur to portrait shots. The front camera is 32MP, making it a great choice selfies.

The screen is a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, broken by a small 'tear-drop' notch that houses the front-facing camera. The Reno Z also has an in-screen fingerprint sensor, which is rare for a handset at this price.

Other features that may appeal to you include a whopping 4,035mAh battery, 128GB on-board memory, and Oppo's signature VOOC fast-charge.

So what's the sacrifice for the low price? Well, you're getting a middling Mediatek Helio P90 chipset processor, and only 4GB of RAM – though we wouldn't expect much more in a relatively affordable phone.

All in all, the Oppo Reno Z seems like a downgraded version of the Oppo Reno and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom – but it doesn't seem to have been downgraded all that much compared to its low price point.

You can pick up the Oppo Reno Z for £299 from EE and Carphone Warehouse. That's a really low price for, what seems on paper to be, a great phone.

However we haven't tested the handset out yet, so consider waiting for our full review in the coming weeks before purchasing the device.