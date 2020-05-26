Oppo could have a OnePlus Z-rivalling cheap 5G phone coming very soon

We've heard very little about the Oppo Reno 4 to date – most regions haven't even seen the Oppo Reno 3 yet, despite that phone being launched in late 2019 – but now a leak appears to have revealed pretty much everything about the upcoming affordable phone.

A leaker on Chinese social media platform Weibo has posted pictures of what we think is the Oppo Reno 4 Pro, as well as full specs lists for both that phone and the Reno 4. In terms of appearance, the handset looks a lot like the Reno 3 (which itself looked very different to previous Reno phones), but specs are where the real developments are.

When the Oppo Reno 4 series launches, we'd expect it to rival the OnePlus Z, an upcoming affordable phone expected from Oppo's sibling phone maker (Oppo and OnePlus are owned by the same company).

Both the OnePlus Z and Oppo Reno 4 will be mid-range devices from companies with their own respective top-end products, and both will be aimed at people who want a phone with some premium touches, but without the premium price tag.

What's the Oppo Reno 4 looking like?

(Image credit: 数码闲聊站)

According to the leaked specs the Oppo Reno 4 and 4 Pro will have 6.4- and 6.5-inch screens respectively, so there's not much difference in size between the two. If the precedent of the Reno 3 is followed, the Pro will have a curved screen – which is why we think the leaked pic shows that phone – whereas the base device's display will be flat. Both displays are said to have 2400 x 1080 resolutions.

The leak suggests both phones will have Snapdragon 765G chipsets, like the Motorola Edge. Interestingly, this points to the phones being 5G devices, as this chipset supports the next-gen connectivity. The Reno 3 devices both had 4G and 5G variants, but if the Reno 4 phones have the Snapdragon 765G, there may be no 4G-only option.

In terms of cameras, the specs leak suggests the Oppo Reno 4 will have a 48MP main camera joined by 8MP and 2MP snappers, and the Reno 4 Pro will have a 48MP + 12MP + 13MP combo; it's not clear what lenses these extra cameras have though. Both phones seem to have 32MP front-facing cameras, but the leak suggests the non-Pro phone has an extra 2MP shooter, presumably a depth sensor.

Finally, it seems that both phones have 4,000mAh batteries with speedy 65W charging – that's the same charging speed we saw in the premium Oppo Find X2, although we're a little dubious that this top-end charging tech would come to a mid-range phone.

While this is a huge specs leak, it's the only such reveal we've seen, so it's hard to gauge the accuracy of the information with no other leaks or rumors to back it up. Hopefully we'll see more information soon, so stay tuned.

Via Pocketnow