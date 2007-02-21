Microsoft releases Virtual PC 2007

Microsoft has announced Virtual PC 2007. The application enables you to install multiple operating systems on your PC and is available as a free download.
You can also switch back and forth between operating systems just as you would between user accounts in Windows XP and Vista.
The new software includes support for 64-bit operating systems, as well as the ability to install operating systems over a network.
The following are supported as primary operating systems:
- Windows Server 2003
- Windows Vista Business
- Windows Vista Enterprise
- Windows Vista Ultimate
- Windows XP Professional
- Windows XP Professional x64
- Windows XP Tablet PC Edition
The following are officially supported as guests:
- Windows 98 Second Edition
- Windows 2000 Professional
- Windows XP Home, Professional, Tablet PC Edition
- Windows Vista Enterprise, Business, Ultimate
- OS/2 Warp Version 4 Fix Pack 15, OS/2 Warp Convenience Pack 1, OS/2 Warp Convenience Pack 2
- Unofficial support is also provided for MS DOS 6.22, Windows 95, Windows 98, Windows ME and
- Windows NT 4.0 Workstation.