OnePlus 8T Pro isn't happening, CEO confirms

If you were planning to buy the OnePlus 8T Pro you’re out of luck, as the company has confirmed that no such phone exists.

In a post on Weibo (a Chinese social network), Pete Lau, the OnePlus CEO, broke the news, saying “there is no 8T Pro this year”.

It’s a revelation that’s not hugely surprising, as there haven’t been many OnePlus 8T Pro leaks, and at least one source had previously suggested the phone wasn’t coming. Having said that, mention of a OnePlus 8T Pro had been spotted on the OnePlus website, which seems quite odd if the phone doesn’t exist.

(Image credit: Weibo / Pete Lau)

Interestingly, Lau added that “users who like Pro-level products can continue to choose OnePlus 8 Pro”. This suggests that, at least in some respects, the OnePlus 8T will be a lower-end device than the OnePlus 8 Pro, which could prove confusing for customers.

And with rumors of the OnePlus 8T having a higher-end Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset and faster 65W charging, it’s also a suggestion that might not hold up.

Indeed, if OnePlus really isn’t releasing an 8T Pro it would surely make more sense to position the OnePlus 8T as a Pro model in all but name. This would help avoid confusion around which phone is the top-of-the-line model is, and still leave customers with the lesser-specced OnePlus Nord as a cheaper alternative.

So Lau’s comment is curious, and raises as many questions as it provides answers, but we should know exactly what the OnePlus 8T will offer, and where the company will position it, soon, as the company is set to unveil the phone on October 14.

TechRadar will be covering the announcement in full, and ahead of that we’ll keep you up to date on all the OnePlus 8T leaks, news and rumors.

Via GSMArena