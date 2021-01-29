Octopus Energy is the Which? “Recommended Provider” for a record fourth year in a row

The consumer choice brand Which? has revealed its coveted UK energy sector “Recommended Provider” award has gone to Octopus Energy for a record fourth time in a row.

This sought-after industry award involves a series of rigorous appraisals, where Which? assesses the UK’s energy suppliers on the quality of aspects like their pricing, service and customer reviews - and this year Octopus has come out on top once again.

Which? gave notable commendations to the supplier for its excellent customer services and the affordability of its tariffs. This is something we also recognised in our most recent review of Octopus Energy, with these aspects being two of the main reasons we found it to be one of the country’s best energy suppliers.

The prestigious award continues to show why the supplier is such a popular choice for UK consumers and for those looking to switch. Since it launched in 2016, its customer base has grown to over 1.8 million with upwards of 50,000 new members now joining each month.

Strong performance across the board

In its press release announcing Which?’s glowing endorsement, Octopus revealed further details on the results of the assessments, showing strong performance in all areas.

This included:

An 80 percent customer score on Which?’s ‘annual energy satisfaction survey’

A five-star rating for ‘bill accuracy’

A four-star rating for its ‘bill clarity’

A four-star rating for ‘value for money’

The firm’s investment in technology to improve its service has also played its part in the quality of the support available to customers. What’s more, with the recent announcement that Octopus is investing in new cloud services to further improve its operational efficiency, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the sizeable number of new customers it gains each month continues to rise.

Greg Jackson, CEO and founder of Octopus, shared his delight about the award win and his thoughts on how the UK energy sector could follow his firm’s example:

“We’re thrilled to be endorsed by Which? for the fourth year in a row – something no other energy company has ever achieved before. It proves that our technology enables us to grow at an unprecedented rate, whilst cutting costs and delivering outstanding customer service.

Energy challengers, led by Octopus, are proving that green energy can be cheap energy, and that customers can expect and demand better service than ever before.”