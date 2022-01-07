NFL Week 18 live streams: how to watch the race for the playoffs online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

It's Week 18 in the NFL – the last round of the regular season – and there are three playoff spots still up for grabs with a whopping seven teams in the running. The mad scramble for the AFC's last two playoff berths is looking especially tantalizing, with glorious schadenfreude on the cards for two pairs of divisional rivals. It's make or break for the Colts, Chargers, Raiders, Steelers, Ravens, 49ers and Saints. Here's how to watch every NFL Week 18 live stream wherever you are in the world.

The Jags need to pull off a major shock to knock the Colts out of contention, but stranger things have happened this season. The Chargers just about have control of their own destiny but they're arguably under the most pressure this week.

The Bolts have a showdown with the playoff-chasing Raiders, who have shown time and time again that they can never be written off. Then there's the Steelers and the Ravens who also have a flicker of hope, but the fierce AFC North rivals are also relying on other results to go their way.

Meanwhile, in the NFC, the 49ers are in touching distance of striking gold, but they've got a massive game against the revenge-seeking Rams, while the Saints face a much weaker opponent in the Falcons. Stirring stuff! Here's to how to watch an NFL Week 18 live stream for all of them wherever you are.

NFL Week 18 live streams

Saturday, January 8

Chiefs vs Broncos: ABC / ESPN / Sling / FuboTV (US) | DAZN (CA) | Sky / NFL Game Pass (UK) | Kayo Sports / NFL Game Pass (AU)

Cowboys vs Eagles: ABC / ESPN / Sling / FuboTV (US) | DAZN (CA) | Sky / NFL Game Pass (UK) | Kayo Sports / NFL Game Pass (AU)

Sunday, January 9

NFL WEEK 18 EARLY GAMES (1pm ET / 10am PT)

Packers vs Lions: Fox / Sling / FuboTV (US)| DAZN (CA) | NFL Game Pass (UK) | NFL Game Pass (AU)

Colts vs Jaguars: CBS / Paramount Plus / FuboTV (US) | DAZN (CA) | Sky / NFL Game Pass (UK) | NFL Game Pass (AU)

Washington vs Giants: Fox / Sling / FuboTV (US) | DAZN (CA) | NFL Game Pass (UK) | NFL Game Pass (AU)

Bears vs Vikings: Fox / Sling / FuboTV (US) | DAZN (CA) | NFL Game Pass (UK) | NFL Game Pass (AU)

Titans vs Texans: CBS / Paramount Plus / FuboTV (US) | DAZN (CA) | NFL Game Pass (UK) | NFL Game Pass (AU)

Steelers vs Ravens: CBS / Paramount Plus / FuboTV (US) | DAZN (CA) | NFL Game Pass (UK) | Kayo Sports / NFL Game Pass (AU)

Bengals vs Browns: Fox / Sling / FuboTV (US) | DAZN (CA) | NFL Game Pass (UK) | 7Plus / NFL Game Pass (AU)

NFL WEEK 18 AFTERNOON GAMES (4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT)

49ers vs Rams: Fox / Sling / FuboTV (US) | DAZN (CA) | Sky / NFL Game Pass (UK) | Kayo Sports / NFL Game Pass (AU)

Panthers vs Buccaneers: CBS / Paramount Plus / FuboTV (US) | DAZN (CA) | NFL Game Pass (UK) | NFL Game Pass (AU)

Seahawks vs Cardinals: Fox / Sling / FuboTV (US ) | DAZN (CA) | NFL Game Pass (UK) | NFL Game Pass (AU)

Patriots vs Dolphins: CBS / Paramount Plus / FuboTV (US) | DAZN (CA) | NFL Game Pass (UK) | NFL Game Pass (AU)

Saints vs Falcons: Fox / Sling / FuboTV (US) | DAZN (CA) | NFL Game Pass (UK) | 7Plus / NFL Game Pass (AU)

Jets vs Bills: CBS / Paramount Plus / FuboTV (US) | DAZN (CA) | NFL Game Pass (UK) | NFL Game Pass (AU)

NFL WEEK 18 SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL (8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT)

Chargers vs Raiders: NBC / Peacock / Sling / FuboTV (US) | DAZN (CA) | Sky / NFL Game Pass (UK) | Kayo Sports / NFL Game Pass (AU)

How to watch NFL Week 18 from outside your country

If you're away on vacation or for business and want to watch your home NFL coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to watch NFL Week 18 from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's Sling, FuboTV, Paramount Plus or Peacock if you're from the US.

How to watch NFL week 18: live stream with and without cable in the US

FuboTV The NFL week 18 games are split across ABC, ESPN, Fox, CBS and NBC. We've listed which games are on which channels higher up the page. Watch NFL week 18 without cable If you don't have the channels as part of a TV package, fear not. The excellent streaming service FuboTV offers every single one of them as part of its standard plan, which costs $64.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial. It includes more than 100 channels in total, and it's way cheaper than cable. An even cheaper alternative is Sling, which offers a 3-day FREE trial and provides access to ESPN, as well as local Fox and NBC channels in most major markets. The Sling Blue plan offers NBC, Fox and the NFL Network, while Orange hosts the ESPN channels. You can combine the Blue and Orange plans for $50/pm too. CBS games, meanwhile, can be live streamed on Paramount Plus, which costs just $4.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch an NFL Week 18 live stream in Canada

DAZN Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world, as streaming service DAZN is the place to watch every single game of the 2021/22 season. And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

More Canadian sports action: how to watch an NHL live stream

Sky Sports As usual, Sky Sports is showing five NFL games live and in their entirety this weekend, on its dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel and Sky Sports Main Event. If you'd rather keep an eye as many games as possible at the same time, NFL RedZone will be showing every single touchdown from the Sunday games, on Sky Sports Mix from 6pm GMT. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract. However, a great option for die-hard fans is the NFL Game Pass, which is showing every single game of the season live. A subscription costs £14.99 a week or a much better-value £34.99 for the rest of the season, after a 7-day FREE trial. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream NFL as if you were at home.

Foxtel Go ESPN, available through Foxtel, is showing six NFL week 18 games, which you can also stream on your laptop or mobile using the Foxtel Go app. Those six games are also being shown on the excellent sports streaming service Kayo Sports, which is the ideal option for anyone who doesn't want to commit to a lengthy and pricey contract. Kayo lets you stream on two devices with its $25 per month Basic plan, and on three devices with its $35 Premium plan, and both come with a FREE 14-day trial. Furthermore, 7Mate is showing two games for FREE, which you can live stream on the 7Plus streaming service. Just create an account by inputting your name, ZIP code and email address. And if those aren't enough to satisfy your NFL cravings, we highly recommend you sign up for the NFL Game Pass, as it's showing every remaining game of the season live. A subscription costs $28.99 a week or $59.99 for the rest of the season, after a 7-day FREE trial. Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic coverage.

NFL Week 18 schedule

Saturday, January 8

Chiefs vs Broncos: 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT / 9.30pm GMT / 8.30am AEDT

Cowboys vs Eagles: 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT / 1.15am GMT / 12.15pm AEDT

Sunday, January 9

Packers vs Lions: 1pm ET / 10am PT / 6pm GMT / 5am AEDT

Colts vs Jaguars: 1pm ET / 10am PT / 6pm GMT / 5am AEDT

Washington vs Giants: 1pm ET / 10am PT / 6pm GMT / 5am AEDT

Bears vs Vikings: 1pm ET / 10am PT / 6pm GMT / 5am AEDT

Titans vs Texans: 1pm ET / 10am PT / 6pm GMT / 5am AEDT

Steelers vs Ravens: 1pm ET / 10am PT / 6pm GMT / 5am AEDT

Bengals vs Browns: 1pm ET / 10am PT / 6pm GMT / 5am AEDT

49ers vs Rams: 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT / 9.25pm GMT / 8.25am AEDT

Panthers vs Buccaneers: 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT / 9.25pm GMT / 8.25am AEDT

Seahawks vs Cardinals: 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT / 9.25pm GMT / 8.25am AEDT

Patriots vs Dolphins: 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT / 9.25pm GMT / 8.25am AEDT

Saints vs Falcons: 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT / 9.25pm GMT / 8.25am AEDT

Jets vs Bills: 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT / 9.25pm GMT / 8.25am AEDT

Chargers vs Raiders: 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT / 1.20pm GMT / 12.20pm AEDT

What else can I use a VPN for other than watching NFL games?

Virtual Private Networks are very versatile. As well as letting you watch sport and TV from around the world, their encrypted nature means that the information you exchange on a daily basis online is kept safely away from prying eyes.

But even if you're away from your home coverage, you can always use a VPN to dial back into your country that does have a stream. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the currently available: