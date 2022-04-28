New Wix partnership gives small businesses plenty to celebrate

Audio player loading…

Website builder vendor Wix is partnering with SaaS platform LegalZoom to help small business owners create, manage and grow their online presence.

Courtesy of the partnership, SMBs will have the tools to both create a website and legally form their business in the US, all in one place.

Once the collaboration takes effect in the second half of the year, business owners will be able to gain access to LegalZoom's legal, tax and compliance solutions and services and immediate access to a website built specifically for their business type.

No website barriers for SMBs

The Wix and LegalZoom platforms will be available for SMBs to utilize customized recommendations and solutions tailored to their needs at different stages of their business development.

"Our goal at LegalZoom is to support existing business owners as well as the next generation of entrepreneurs," said Kathy Tsitovich, Chief Partnerships Officer, LegalZoom.

"Having a simple way to build a beautiful website is almost universal for small business owners, and our integration with Wix in the US provides a seamless way for our users to form their business and build their online presence. As a champion for small businesses, we are thrilled to see how our integration with Wix empowers entrepreneurs and supports their ongoing growth."

Businesses coming to LegalZoom in their formative stage will be able to start their business and create an online presence using Wix’s website builder service.

The process begins with a business categorization mechanism within the platform that identifies the customer’s needs, which allows them to have a ready-made website created by Wix.

Once available, entrepreneurs will have access to Wix's full infrastructure and product offering, including customization capabilities and SEO tools , as well as ecommerce and marketing tools .

In turn, Wix users will be offered LegalZoom services, including new business formation, registered agent services, and trademark registration services.

"Wix shares LegalZoom's goal of supporting SMBs and bringing entrepreneurs' visions to life," said Yaniv Vakrat, Chief Business Officer at Wix.

"We are excited that LegalZoom, the leader of online small business formation, chose us to help equip business owners in the U.S. with everything they need for their business, from inception to managing it on a day-to-day basis. We are excited to continue to enter strategic partnerships, such as this one, to help SMBs grow through every touchpoint of their business."