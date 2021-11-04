Wix is giving fitness firms the chance to flex

Top website builder Wix has redeveloped its fitness-focused platform aimed at helping support personal trainers, gyms and multi-location studios.

The upgraded Wix Fit platform includes tools to help fitness professionals manage and grow their business, as well as engage with their customers online.

There’s also the ability to manage classes and calendars from one dashboard, accept online bookings, and receive payments via Wix Payments and other providers.

Wix Fit

Wix Fit was originally launched in 2019, with the upgrade following development in line with the industry’s shift to a hybrid fitness model following the pandemic.

Its newest integrations include extended virtual, marketing and payment capabilities, but also live-streaming virtual workout sessions, online workout challenges and allowing fitness professionals to sell or rent their fitness content on demand through bundle packages or membership services.

Wix Fit users also have automatic access to Wix’s native mobile apps. With the app, the ability to book classes, access virtual content and track performance with trainers and other studio members is available to users of Wix Fit.

The company says that since the beginning of 2020, 44% of Wix Fit businesses that have been created are either hybrid or completely virtual.

“Running a fitness business today is dynamic and constantly evolving, and we’re proud to provide fitness professionals with a complete solution to manage their business and drive growth for their brand,” said Head of Wix Fit, Sarig Reichert.

“In today’s landscape, fitness professionals need to be able to pivot at any time, and the industry is heavily leaning into more hybrid approaches to working out. Wix Fit was designed alongside professional trainers and studio owners in order to meet their needs and demands and provides them the opportunity to maximize their footprint on both web and mobile, engage with customers virtually and run their brick and mortar to ultimately future-proof their business.”