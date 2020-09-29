NatWest customers can now get free cybersecurity protection against scammers

NatWest Group customers are benefitting from free security protection thanks to a new deal the bank has signed with cybersecurity firm Malwarebytes. With attacks from scammers showing no sign of relenting, particularly in light of the coronavirus pandemic, both consumer and business customers can now get their hands on a free license to install Malwarebytes Premium software.

The banking group reports that customer take-up of the offer is already reaching its target, with over 100,000 downloads thus far. Personal customers can use Malwarebytes on up to ten devices, with business customers having the ability to install the cybersecurity package on up to thirty devices making it a pretty good deal.

Malwarebytes Premium software can be downloaded and subsequently accessed from within the NatWest Online Banking portal. The offer includes customers of NatWest along with Royal Bank of Scotland, Isle of Man Bank, NatWest International and Ulster Bank, which are all part of the group.

“Keeping our customers safe and secure is of paramount importance to us,” said Alasdair MacFarlane, Head of Fraud Prevention NatWest. “We are the only UK bank to offer premium virus protection to our customers for free and are working with Malwarebytes to deliver this.”

NatWest Malwarebytes

Scammers are increasingly targeting consumers and businesses alike with a barrage of bogus emails, fake texts and dubious phone calls. The growing nuisance is forcing banks in particular to take measures to reduce the threat. NatWest chose Malwarebytes due to its expertise in combating cyberthreats including the likes of malware, ransomware and exploits that many conventional antivirus packages often miss.

“Providing digital protection, productivity, and peace of mind to customers is increasingly critical for companies and consumers as the threat landscape continues to rapidly evolve,” said Marcin Kleczynski, CEO of Malwarebytes.

“Malwarebytes has always been a champion of security since our inception and we’re thrilled to be able to partner with innovative, socially responsible organizations like NatWest Group who are going above and beyond to ensure the safety of their customers.”