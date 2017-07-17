Moto Z2 Play price revealed and it’s cheaper than the OnePlus 5

The Moto Z2 Play price has been confirmed as £379 in the UK, and you can now pre-order the handset from the Motorola website.

Compatible with the current lineup of MotoMods accessories as well as four new Mods, the handset can offer you a lot more than the specs it turns up with in the box.

Those specs include a 5.5-inch full HD display, Snapdragon 626 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, microSD card slot, 12MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, fingerprint scanner and a 3,000mAh battery.

At £379 it's the same price as the Honor 9, and actually cheaper than the OnePlus 5. It doesn't quite have a top-end processor, but other than that the Moto Z2 Play looks to be comparable with its rivals.

When it comes to a Moto Z2 Play release date we're still waiting for an official day, but we've been told it will arrive some time in August.

Rock out with your Mod out

Motorola's Z family of phones all have one thing in common - they're all compatible with MotoMods. These are modular additions that connect to the rear of the handset.

They launched with the Z series in 2016 and included a battery pack, JBL speaker, Hasselblad camera with a 10x optical zoom and a projector.

With the arrival of the Z2 Play though, there are four new MotoMods being added to the lineup.

First up is the Moto Turbopower pack, a 3,490mAh battery with fast charging built in which gives you an additional day of power without the need for a power socket and charging cable.

Next is the wireless charging shell which, as the name suggests, brings cable-free charging to the handset. You will have to provide your own charging pad though, as there's not one included in the box.

Moto's Soundboost speaker Mod has been given an upgrade with the JBL Soundboost 2 boasting a thinner, more rounded design for an easier fit in the hand and a splash-proof nano-coating protecting it from spills.

Finally, and most interestingly, is the Moto Gamepad giving you physical controls for gaming including dual analogue sticks, D-Pad and four face buttons. It also includes its own power pack too, ensuring your phone doesn't drain too quickly.

We're still awaiting release dates and pricing for the four new MotoMods, but we'll update this article as soon as we know what they are.