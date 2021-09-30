Mobile Industry Awards 2021: Sky Mobile is Best MVNO

Sky Mobile continues to go from strength-to-strength, winning the Best Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) award at the Mobile Industry Awards 2021.

MVNOs do not own and operate radio networks, but instead use one of the ‘big four’ to deliver their services to consumers and businesses. The MVNO space has never been more important than it is today, offering alternative or niche services that help diversify the market.

All of our finalists have shown tenacity, resilience to partner pressures, and a finely-tuned marketing strategy to make tonight’s shortlist.

Our 2021 finalists were:

Lebara Mobile

Sky Mobile

SMARTY Mobile

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

What makes this network innovation unique to the market?

Showcase and demonstrate the number of customers who have benefited from this product and how it has allowed them to grow their business.

Demonstrate commercial and financial success over the last 12 months.

Showcase how you have diversified revenue streams through this innovation.

Why Sky Mobile won

Since launching in 2016, Sky Mobile has managed to amass more than two million customers across the UK, offering additional value to subscribers of its other services, driving additional revenue and reducing churn.

Sky Mobile impressed the judges with its customer-centric vision and strong all-round financials.

Congratulations to Sky Mobile and to all of our 2021 finalists!