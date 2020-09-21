Mobile Industry Awards 2020: Welcome to winners week!

Welcome to the start of the Mobile Industry Awards' first ever digital Winners Week, which celebrates the best businesses, products and people in the UK mobile sector.

It has never been so important to stop and acknowledge the companies and individuals who make the UK mobile industry such a fantastic and vibrant community to be a part of.

We are coming together this week to celebrate the past 12 months, but it would be remiss not to highlight the incredible contributions our industry has made during the coronavirus pandemic.

This is especially true of our network partners, who have coped admirably with the huge demand for remote working in recent months, and have also made amazing contributions to key workers in the form of donations, support and much more.

Mobile Industry Awards 2020

This year’s awards saw the largest number of submissions ever received. More than 127 entries were submitted by 61 different companies with the winners decided after more than 40 hours of careful deliberation by our expert judging panel.

We could not be more excited to share with you the results over the next five days and you can find out all the winners on our dedicated Mobile Industry Awards 2020 hub.

Along with our line-up of awards, we will also count down the Mobile Power 50, which recognises leaders and influencers in the industry, and crown our 16th Shop Idol winner in association with Samsung.

Best of luck to everyone and remember to continue the conversation online with the hashtag #MIA2020.

We would like to thank our 2020 sponsors and partners Sky Zero, Samsung and Mind, as well as our 2020 Media Partners - TechRadar Pro, 5GRadar, T3, ITProPortal and Android Central.

Mobile Industry Awards 2020 Winners Week Schedule

(All times BST, and subject to change)

Monday September 21 2020

9.30 am Start-Up of the Year

10:00 am Innovation of the Year

11.00 am Best Mobile Service & Solution Provider

11.30 am Lifecycle & Finance Award

12.00 pm Recycling & Recommerce Award

12.30 pm Distributor of the Year

1.00 pm Power 50 - 50 to 41

(Image credit: Future)

Tuesday September 22 2020

9.30 am Best Repair Service

10:00 am Best Recycling Service

11.00 am Best Online Retailer

11.30am Best MVNO Partner

12.00pm Best High Street Retailer

12.30pm Power 50: 40 to 31

(Image credit: Future)

Wednesday September 23 2020

9.30 am Best MVNO

10:00 am Best Network for Data

11.00 am Best Network for Business

11.30 am Best Network for Loyalty & Retention

12.00 pm Campaign of the Year

12.30 pm Power 50: 30 to 21

(Image credit: Future)

Thursday September 24 2020

9.30 am Best MVNO

10:00 am Best Network for Data

11.00 am Best Network for Business

11.30 am Best Network for Loyalty & Retention

12.00 pm Campaign of the Year

12.30 pm Power 50: 30 to 21

(Image credit: Future)

Friday September 25 2020

9.30 am CSR Initiative of the Year

10:00 am People and Culture Award

10.30am Power 50 - 10 to 2

11.00 am Business Growth award

11.30 am Phone of the Year

12.00 pm Person of the Year

12.30.pm Shop Idol

1.00 pm Outstanding Contribution to the Mobile Industry

(Image credit: Future)

Our Mobile Industry Awards 2020 judging panel

We know that Mobile Industry Award category wins are highly coveted by all our entrants, whether they are a UK startup or a top international company.

The judges we select play an integral role in maintain the integrity and reputation of the awards. Accordingly, we take great care in inviting some of the UK industry’s leading and most senior figures to join specific panels.

But who played a part in deciding this year’s awards?

Mark Fermor, Awards Director, Future

Mike Moore, News & Features Editor, TechRadar Pro & ITProPortal

Steve McCaskill, Mobile Industry Correspondent, TechRadar Pro

Joel Khalili, Staff Writer, TechRadar Pro & ITProPortal

Danny Marshall, Device Portfolio Director, EE

Brendan Arndt, Portfolio Manager, Three

Lucy Spratley, Partner & Buyer, Communication Technology, John Lewis

Pierre Coppin, Marketing Director, Sky Mobile

Ivor Crampsie

Ben Wood, Chief of Research, CCS Insight

Rob Maule

James Kitto, VP Sales, UK & Ireland, Samsung

Payton Dobbs, General Manager - UK Devices & Services, Google

Henri Salameh, Commercial & Marketing Director, STK, Tecdesk and Wileyfox

Omar Riaz, General Manager, UK & Ireland, HMD Global

Adam Gay, Head of Sales, Xiaomi UK

Chris Millington, Managing Director, Emporia UK & Ireland

William Paterson, UK & Ireland Country Director, TCL

Jason Smith, Head of Mobile Business Unit, Sony Europe

Mark Mitchinson, CEO / Founder, Wellbeing Executives

Mark Weston, Sales Director, UK Exertis Mobile

Ewan Davies, Business Development Director, Eurostar Global Electronics Ltd

Jon French, Managing Director & Chairman, Valen & TMT First

Lucy Green, Managing Director, Larato

Christian McBride, CEO, Genuine Solutions Group

Arun Dehiri, Managing Director, Red Dawn Consulting

Fergal Donovan, Regional President, Europe, PCS Wireless

All of our judges were subject to a strict Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) which dictated they were not permitted to discuss the content of any submission they reviewed. Each judge received, reviewed, and scored the entries that were assigned to them before coming together for presentations and deliberations ahead of final scoring.

For any further information or feedback to your submissions, please contact Mark Fermor.